Local social service workers put in OT for county residents

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Department of Social Services kicked into high gear to process the many applications for Disaster Food and Nutritional Benefits on Sunday.

April Sneed, director of DSS, said the office worked overtime through Sunday and that the numbers are no small feat. At close of business on Thursday, Sneed says they have received 4,625 applications and 4,322 have been approved — though they were taking longer to get into the syetem.

“We are keying in applications as fast as possible so people recieve benefits in a timely manner,” said Sneed.

People who could apply were those who experienced loss because of the hurricane and do not receive Food and Nutrition benefits. Those who already receive Food and Nutrition benefits can receive replacement benefits, if active as of August 2018.

Because the county has been declared a disaster county and provided an individual assistance declaration by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it authorizes the DSS to administer the DFNS.

One can visit DSS at 1405 West Blvd., Laurinburg, or call 910-277-2500 for more information.

