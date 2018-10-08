Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Crandall Street reported to the sheriff’s office Friday that unknown persons had pried open the deadbolt. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Springs Mill Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that someone had broken into the home by forcibly entering the front door. The suspect stole a bed valued at $300.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blakely Road reported to the sheriff’s office Friday that unknown persons had broken into the home by kicking the door in and stole several items. Stolen were two 32-inch TVs and a Playstation totaling $600.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Traders Road reported to the sheriff’s office Saturday that someone had broken into a barn on the property and stole an all-terrain-vehicle valued at $6,000.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Marston Road reported to the sheriff’s office Saturday that unknown persons had pried open a barn door on the property and stole a four-wheeler.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Village Drive reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that someone had entered their vehicle and stole $400.

Larceny

EAST LAURINBURG — Gulf and Ohio Railways Holding Co Inc reported to the sheriff’s office on Thursday that unknown persons had broken into a vehicle and stole several items while it was parked on Ninth Street. The items included a toolbox with socket set, a tool bag with battery powered drill and a chainsaw totaling $600.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Boykin Lane reported to the sheriff’s office Friday that someone had removed their water pump from the residence valued at $600.

WAGRAM — A resident of McKay Street reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that unknown persons had stolen a utility trailer from the property valued at $1,200.

Sexual assault

LAUREL HILL — Sheriff’s deputies were set to Old Wire Road for a possible sexual assault. The victim had been found unconscious without pants on. The incident is under investigation.

LAURINBURG — A 16-year-old is accused of attempting to have sexual relations with a 1-year-old child according to the sheriff’s office report. The incident is under investigation.

Arson

LAURINBURG — The sheriff’s office recovered a four-wheeler around McFarland Road and Heck Norton Road. Whom cever had taken the four-wheeler had attempted to set it on fire.

Arrests

LAUREL HILL — Myles Simmons, 21, of Clemmers Road, Rockingham, was given a warrant for simple assault Tuesday.

LAURINBURG — Gregory Charles Brown, 50, of Windmere Drive was arrested Wednesday for non-support/non-payment of alimony. He was given a $32,159 bond.

LAURINBURG —Allison B Gorden, 42, of Old Wire Road was arrested Wednesday for trespassing. She was given a $1,500 bond.

LAUREL HILL — Michael Wayne Ward, Jr., 24, of Laurel Lane was arrested Wednesday for assault on a female, assault with a dangerous weapon with a minor present, injury to personal property, communicating threats, domestic criminal trespassing and harassing phone calls. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAUREL HILL — Kevin William Garnett, 63, of Old Wire Road was arrested Thursday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Thomas Addison Dent, 35, of Stewart Street was arrested Friday for contempt of court, perjury and court violations. He was given a $6,000 bond.

