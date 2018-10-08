RCC’s Health Administration Program recognized for online learning excellence

HAMLET — AffordableCollegesOnline.org, a leader in higher education information, resources and rankings has recognized Richmond Community College for offering one of the best online health administration programs in the country.

“In our seventh annual survey of online learning programs across the nation, we wanted to honor the colleges and universities that are providing innovative ways for students to complete a degree,” said Dan Schuessler, CEO and founder of AffordableCollegesOnline.org. “These schools are going above and beyond the industry standard to help make online education programs more accessible and affordable.”

The Healthcare Management Technology program at RichmondCC is designed to prepare students for employment in healthcare business and financial operations. The curriculum places emphasis on planning, organizing, directing and controlling tasks related to healthcare organizational objectives including the legal and ethical environment.

Only accredited, public, not-for-profit institutions with at least one online program were eligible for these rankings. The primary data points used to identify the best online colleges and programs for 2018 include the following:

— Acceptance rates

— Cost of tuition

— Number of full time students

— Graduation rates

An in-depth look at Richmond Community College’s top ranking and its detailed methodology can be seen here:

Best Online Health Administration Programs – https://www.affordablecollegesonline.org/degrees/health-administration-programs/#2-year-best-college-ranking