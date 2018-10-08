Lumbee Genealogy Symposium moved to Oct. 25-26

PEMBROKE – A Lumbee Genealogy Symposium at UNC Pembroke has been moved to October 25 – 26.

The cost is $25 and includes meals and copies of research.

All activities will be held at the Museum of the Southeast American Indian located in Old Main. Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. on Thursday and Friday. Sessions begin at 9 a.m. and continue throughout both days.

The inaugural event aims to bring together research and resources and discuss family trees and related topics. Presenters include scholars and family researchers.

In partnership with the Lumbee Tribe, the Lumbee Genealogy Symposium will share the nuances of these stories to reveal the indigeneity of Lumbee history and culture. The keynote speaker, Dr. Malinda Maynor Lowery will open the symposium with a reading and discussion from her new book, Lumbee Indians: An American Struggle.

Lowery is a history professor and director of the Center for the Study of the American South at UNC Chapel Hill.

The symposium will explore related topics such as the coalesce of Native people in the Southeast to form new Native groups, as with the Lumbee; migration patterns of Native peoples moving from throughout Virginia to Robeson County; communities established through socioeconomic/political factors; DNA testing to prove Native identity; tribal enrollment qualifications; transgenerational trauma, and finally, presentations exploring five prominent Lumbee families reaching back to the Colonial period.

To register online, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call the museum at 910.521.6282.