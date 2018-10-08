Scotia Village to celebrate 30 years

LAURINBURG — Scotia Village will celebrate its 305th year with a fall festival-like event on Tuesday, Oct. 16, complete with a myriad of games and entertainment.

The three-hour celebration, scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m., will kick off with an opening ceremonies in the complex’s MMEC Room — then move outdoors to the back lawn for the activities.

The event is not open to the public, instead being held for residents, their families, future residents and invited local guests.

“The residents all look forward to this,” said Karen Grimsley, sales and marketing coordinator at Scotia Village. “And many of the game booths will be operated by residents — some by the staff.”

All of the carnival games and activities will be free, except for the dunking booth, which will a fundraiser for Sycamore Lane Elementary School.

Along with the games, there will be a storytelling time with Tyrus Jones, as well as performances by the Scotland Highland dancers, Scotland High marching band and St. Andrews University bagpipers.

“We will be making a donation to the high school band to help with the cost of their trip (to Philadelphia for that city’s Thanksgiving Parade),” Grimsley said.

The last celebrated anniversary at Scotia Village was in 2013 for the facility’s 25 year.

