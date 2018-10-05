Friday’s bridge results

LAURINBURG — The Bridge-at-the-Village group met Friday for the Senior Pairs Game at Scotia Village in Laurinburg under the direction of Brian Potter.

The results were:

1. Joanne Martin and Locke MacDonald

2. Bobbie Stricklin and Ruth Boiteau

3. Donna Reilly and Jane Quick

4. Jim and Gail Lockamy

First in C: Doug and Connie Harris

2/3 tie in C: Ben and Ruth Drymon with John and Celeste Lewis.

The club regularly meets from 6 to 9 p.m. on Mondays at Scotia Village Cafe, 2200 Elm Ave. in Laurinburg. The cost is $5.