Florence survivors can now apply for jobs

PEMBROKE — Those affected by Florence can now apply for temporary jobs — the Lumber River Council of Governments Workforce Development Board will accept the applications at various locations in the region.

The program is providing work for individuals who have become unemployed temporarily or permanently because of the hurricane. The positions will be focused on assisting with recovery efforts from Florence through cleanup and repair of facilities and/or humanitarian assistance in the counties of Scotland, Bladen, Hoke, Richmond and Robeson.

“The jobs vary — we need applicants for clerical work and tracking records — there also will be ground crews and maintenance crew open positions,” said Kevin Patterson, county manager.

For Scotland County, residents can apply at the Scotland County Manager’s Office, 507 W. Covington St. in Laurinburg or call 910-674-5633. This location is accepting applications only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. from Oct. 8 through Nov. 2. The location to submit applications in Scotland County after Nov. 2 will be announced at a later date.

The surrounding county job-seekers can apply at these locations:

— Lumber River Council of Governments — 30 CJ Walker Road, Pembroke, or call 910-618-5533

— NCWorks Career Center – Bladen County 401 Mercer Mill Road, Elizabethtown, or call 910-862-3255

— NCWorks Career Center – Hoke County 304 Birch St., Raeford, or call 910-875-5059

— NCWorks Career Center – Richmond County 115 W. Franklin St., Rockingham, or call 910-997-9180

— NCWorks Career Center – Robeson County 289 Corporate Drive, Suite B, Lumberton, or call 910-618-5500

Patterson is pushing for members of the community to apply for assistance and take advantage in every area possible.

“If you are not certain if you have enough damage from the hurricane to apply, apply anyway,” says Patterson. “It’s better to apply and get denied than to not apply and take a big loss if you are eligible.”

FEMA help for renters

Renters who are facing eviction from their storm-damaged complexes may be eligible for disaster assistance whether or not their unit was affected. There several ways to apply.

— Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

— Use the FEMA mobile app.

— Call FEMA at 800-621-3362 (voice, 711) or 800-462-7585 (TTY) anytime from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.

— Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. The centers serve as one-stop shops for survivors who need individual help. Survivors can visit any center for assistance. To find a center, go to fema.gov/DRC.

Renters who had already registered for federal assistance and were later evicted due to damage to other parts of their complex should take the eviction notice to a recovery center.

Displaced renters who need a safe place to stay while they look for longer-term housing may be eligible for short-term hotel stays paid by FEMA under its Transitional Sheltering Assistance program.

Patterson adds that Scotland Place will be a shelter for displaced survivors, but the open date has not been announced yet.

”We are going through the proper channels to get it done,” said Patterson.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

