A drive may be needed for Halloween pumpkins, corn mazes

LAURINBURG — Those looking for a fun day of selecting pumpkins for carving are going to have to plan a day trip out of town.

In Scotland County, there are no pumpkin patches — which means finding those orange iconic Halloween fruit will take folks either to local stores or across the county’s borders.

Last year, Growing Change grew pumpkins at the Old Wagram Prison and had hoped to have them for the public this year as well. However, due to Hurricane Florence, the field where the pumpkins were planted ended up underwater. Last year the pumpkins were grown and used at the Grand Opening Harvest Festival, where some were available for children to paint.

Due to the flooding, the Executive Director and founder of Growing Change, Noran Sanford, said that there won’t be any pumpkins this year but was thankful that there wasn’t much damage to the prison site — which is being turned into a sustainable farm and education center.

For those who want to have a fun-filled day, there are several places within an hour’s drive from Laurinburg that offer plenty of pumpkin-related and other activities for adults and children alike.

McAruthur Farms, located a little more than 20 miles from Laurinburg across the state lines in Bennettsville, S.C., hosts Farm Fun Park in the fall featuring a 12-acre corn maze along with a pumpkin trail, slides, train, tire climb wall and more.

The prices for the event last year was $11.50 plus tax. The farm is located at 1708 Hwy. 38 South, Bennettsville, S.C.

More information can be found on their website at www.mcarthurfarms.com.

Located a little more than 30 miles from Laurinburg is Cukabury Farms in Fairmont. The farm hosts a corn maze and a Pumpkin Fetchin’ event. It’s open to the public on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who attend can find pumpkins, hayrides, animals and a corn maze that is in the shape of a firetruck that honors the first-responders and firefighters. There is also a general store that sells typical things one might find in an old country store, as well as lots of items to look at.

The corn maze is $8 a person and is free for those 2 and under. The farm is located at 107 Pleasant View Church Road, Fairmont. More information can be found on their website www.cukaburyfarmsllc.com.

Lastly, located near Fayetteville a little more than 35 miles away is the Gallbery Corn Maze. The 2018 Fall Festival is underway at the maze and won’t end until Nov. 4 — the location is open Friday’s 5 to 10 p.m., Saturdays noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday’s 1 to 6 p.m.

The maze features not just the namesake maze but also hayrides, a jumping pillow, farm animals and more. Those aged 3 and up are $10 while those under 2 are free. An ATM is on site, as it is cash only.

The maze is located at 5991 Braxton Road, Hope Mills. More information can be found on their website www.gallberrycornmaze.com.

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

