Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Everett Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had broken into her vehicle and stole $60 in cash as well as assorted credit cards.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Virginia Place reported to police on Wednesday that unknown persons had broken into her vehicle and stole her wallet. The victim told officers her ex-husband had the vehicle and had a friend in it with him. The es-husband told officers he had left the vehicle unlocked and went back into his residence and didn’t have any eyes on the friend who had been in the car.

The wallet had several credit cards, an ID card, and two social security cards. The woman was notified by her bank that charges had been made and she canceled the accounts. The incident is under investigation.

LAURINBURG — A resident Keystone Way reported to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday that someone had broken into her residence and stole several items. The items include a 42-inch TV, a 45-inch TV and an xBox One game system totalling $1,350.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Walmart on Wednesday after a call about a vehicle being broken into. The victim told officers a $5 iPhone charge was taken out of his vehicle and $7,800 in cash. The man said only two people knew he had that money on him as he was changing banks. The victim said that he had locked his vehicle and rolled the windows up before going into the store but when he came out the windows were halfway down and the money was gone. The officers looked at the surveillance cameras but it was too low quality and the vehicle couldn’t bee seen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blakely Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Thursday that someone had broken into the residence by breaking a window. The suspect stole a 32-inch TV, assorted jewelry, tennis shoes and a gold plated watch totaling $675.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had broken into the residence and stole several rings. The rings all totalled over $70,000 together. The victim told officers she wasn’t sure how anyone got in as the residence was locked but officers noticed pry marks on both the door and window and determined the suspect got in through the window.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of McKay Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had stole a bag of assorted clothes valued at $220 from her unsecured vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Salley McNair Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday that someone removed Oxycodone medication from the bottle in the residence.

LAURINBURG — Watson Family Dentistry on South Kings Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had stolen a city recycle bin valued at $100 from the property.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Village Family Dental on McAlphine Lane reported to the police department on Wednesday that a double-pane storm window was broken with $300 worth of damage.

Shooting

LAUREL HILL — The sheriff’s office responded to Marston Road after a report of a shooting into a residence. There was $1,550 in damages to the residence and a vehicle. A 9mm Luger shell was located at the scene. There is are suspects in the case.

Drug violation

LAURINBURG — An officer conducted a traffic stop on Washington Street Thursday morning after seeing a vehicle pulled over not near any residence. The officer made contact with the driver who had two packets that looked like they had contained marijuana and smelled an order marijuana.

A search was done of the vehicle and one-half a gram of marijuana was found.

The driver Oli McEachin, 36, of West Boulevard was cited for simple possession of schedule six marijuana.

Rape

LAURINBURG — Police officers responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital for a possible statutory sexual offense. A one-year-old female was being looked at after her mother noticed lacerations and possible evidence of her being assaulted. The incident is under investigation.

Identify Theft

LAURINBURG — A Bennettsville, S.C., resident reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had used her band information to withdraw money from a CashPoint ATM in the city. The victim said that $1,000 was taken from her account and she was alerted to it by her bank. She informed police and the bank that she did not authorize the withdraw and it is currently being investigated.

