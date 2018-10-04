Laurinburg man arrested for sexual assault, kidnapping

Hicks Hicks

LAURINBURG — Police here arrested a man after responding to a sexual assault call early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to First Street around 9 a.m. where the 38-year-old victim, who lived on Church Street, told officers that she had been sexually assaulted and held against her will at the residence.

The woman had marks and some swelling on areas of her body. She was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital to be treated for her injuries. She was able to direct officers to who assaulted her.

Officers arrested Damien Hicks, 44, of First Street and charged him with second-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping.

He was given a $100,000 bond and placed in the Scotland County Detention Center.

