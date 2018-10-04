STATE BRIEFS

Ants colonize family car at airport

CHARLOTTE (AP) — A North Carolina family returned from a three-day trip to find their car parked at the airport had been possessed by a colony of ants.

The Charlotte Observer reports Caroline Tedder Hacker lodged a complaint on Facebook on Sunday, warning people not to park in a certain section of Charlotte Douglas International Airport’s parking lot.

She said the car’s interior and engine were infested with ants, and her 11-month-old daughter had ants crawling on her during their ride back to Greensboro. She said the colony had been inside long enough to build a nest in the corner of the engine.

Airport officials told the newspaper they offered to pay the cost of cleaning, in addition to waiving parking costs. They said ants tend to surface around this time of year.

***

Massive ham recall is announced

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday a North Carolina-based company has issued a recall for approximately 89,096 pounds of ready-to-eat ham products that may be contaminated with listeria.

Johnston County Hams of Smithfield, North Carolina, produced the ready-to-eat-deli-loaf ham items from April 3, 2017 to October 2, 2018. The products were shipped to distributors in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland and New York.

All of the products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. M2646” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

***

Legislator, NAACP propose voting changes

RALEIGH (AP) — A civil rights group and key legislator are concerned enough about how residents displaced by Hurricane Florence will be able to vote that they’re seeking action on ballot and registration access.

On the eve of special session addressing Florence relief, the state NAACP held a news conference Monday asking the state elections board to extend the traditional voter registration deadline from Oct. 12 to Oct. 17 in close to 30 eastern counties.

But Republican Rep. David Lewis, a House Elections Committee chairman, said he’s put together legislation for Tuesday’s special session for Florence relief that would extend traditional registration until Oct. 15 in 28 counties currently declared federal disaster areas.

The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, the state NAACP president, wanted to go further by easing absentee ballot deadlines.

***

Big donor in state politics named in subpoena

RALEIGH (AP) — A federal investigation seeks documents about business operations connected to a private investment firm founder who seemingly overnight became the largest individual donor in North Carolina politics.

The federal grand jury subpoena issued last month to the state Department of Insurance demands information since January 2014 about Greg E. Lindberg; Durham-based Eli Global, which he founded; and at least seven associated companies.

Among the records sought by Oct. 16 include those involving “business dealings” such as financial reports, contracts, and investment and lending instruments pertaining to Lindberg or the companies.

The FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office in Charlotte requested the subpoena, which says “an official criminal investigation of a suspected felony is being conducted” but does not specify the subject.