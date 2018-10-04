RichmondCC to roll out ‘Evening College’

HAMLET – Starting this spring semester, Richmond Community College will be offering “Evening College” that will allow people to take more face-to-face classes in the evening and complete more degrees taking only evening classes.

Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC, spoke to the Board of Trustees at its meeting on Tuesday about the need to accommodate people ages 25 to 50 who have a full-time job or take care of family needs during the day.

“This age group used to make up a large part of the community college student body,” McInnis said. “Evening College will put students in a classroom with an instructor at a time that is convenient for working people who want to learn new skills for a career change or career advancement.”

The Board of Trustees was also informed about changes to classes in Scotland County due to the damage caused by Hurricane Florence to St. Andrews University. Students in Scotland County Early College (SEarCH) have been moved to North Laurinburg Elementary School, which has been unoccupied since the end of last school year.

“Our IT and maintenance folks did an excellent job of going in and making the changes needed to accommodate our students and getting that facility back up to speed to house classes,” McInnis said.

The Board was also given an update on the Simulation Hospital, which also has kept the College’s IT and maintenance crews busy as they prepare this space in the former Moore Regional Hospital – Hamlet for RichmondCC’s healthcare programs.

The Simulation Hospital, which will be up and running next month, will be fully equipped with a wide variety of low and high-fidelity programmable Laerdal manikins, video and computer equipment, furniture, office equipment and fixtures, creating a setting in which realistic healthcare experiences can be simulated to meet the clinical training needs of students in the nursing programs and the Medical Assisting program.

Wylie Bell is the director of marketing and communications for Richmond Community College.