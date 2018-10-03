Commissioners extend offer letters to two companies

LAURINBURG — Scotland County is on the radar for a combined 100-plus new jobs.

County commissioners approved two incentive offers to those undisclosed companies in a closed session Monday.

“These two separate companies go by code names “Project Lego” and “Project Small World” because the decisions are not finalized,” stated Scotland Economic Department Director Mark Ward.

He added that, if they both accept the offers, the salaries combined will exceed the average wage of the county, which is $32,500. Ward also said that Project Lego could bring about 55 jobs and $58 million in investments; Project Small World could bring in 50 jobs and a $6 million investment.

County Manager Kevin Patterson reported that one company would be a new addition and the other company would be an expansion of a current company in the county.

Patterson explained that if the companies choose Scotland County, the companies would pay county taxes and the investment. Over time, the county would give back a cash grant reimbursing the businesses.

“The formula depends on the number of jobs and the taxable investment amount of which the company gives,” he said. “We are hoping that (the decisions) will be fast, one by the end of October and the other by the end of the calendar year.”

Attempts to reach County Chairman Whit Gibson were unsuccessful.

Also on Monday, the Scotland County Economic Department board approved entering into a contract to sell the SPECK building to Piedmont Natural Gas for the appraised value. Ward says the number of jobs it will bring and the investment numbers are not yet available.

