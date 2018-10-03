State of Education breakfastgets rescheduled for Oct. 26

LAURINBURG — The annual State of Education hosted by the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce has been rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 26, at 8 a.m.

The event will be held at the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, located at 600 W. Church St. A breakfast will be provided at 7:30 a.m. The cost to attend is $6.

The meeting will allow residents to hear from education representatives from the area — including Chancellor Robin Cummings from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, President Paul Baldasare of St. Andrews University, Richmond Community College President Dale McInnis and Scotland County Schools Superintendent Ron Hargrave.

“Education is the key to driving southeastern North Carolina forward,” said Cummings. “This event demonstrates the strong focus in Scotland County on preparing students to be educated and engaged citizens. I look forward to sharing the many exciting ways UNC-Pembroke is creating transformative change in our region, including our new College of Health Sciences and this fall’s enrollment growth.”

Hargrave said he “always looks forward to the Chamber’s State of Education breakfast and program every year. It’s an opportunity to share what is going on in our community’s public school system and celebrate the many accomplishments of our district, staff, and most importantly, our students.”

After a brief presentation by all participants, there will be a question and answer period provided so that attendees may ask questions.

Anyone with questions or who needs information can call the Chamber offices at 910-276-7420.

