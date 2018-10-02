County gives thumbs up to sales-tax referendum

LAURINBURG — Scotland County commissioners unanimously gave their approval Monday for the quarter-cent sales tax referendum, which will be on the Nov. 6 ballot. The referendum promises the public — if passed — that the money raised, estimated at $750,000 per year, will be used for the operation of a multi-generational center.

“The most important aspect of it (the referendum) is restricting the quarter of 1-percent sales tax to be used for operational debt service in recreation focus on the center,” said County Manager Kevin Patterson.

The board approval comes before early voting begins Oct. 17 and runs through Nov. 3.

Approval of the referendum by voters would change Scotland County’s 6.75-percent sales tax to 7 percent.

The sales tax would affect anyone who shops in Scotland County, including those who stop for food and shop at the various stores.

In other business …

— County Chairman Whit Gibson spoke on the absence of Commissioner Bob Davis, saying that Davis could not attend because of health issues and asked to be excused from the meeting.

— The board approved the request for the waive of permit fees for non profit organizations Habitat for Humanity and Tis’ the Season. They also agreed to handle such requests on a case by case basis.

— Commissioners approved for the county to trade two old fire trucks for one newer model. The model is 10 years newer, made in 2009, and will hold a higher water capacity. The only expenses to the county will be the license plate, taxes, and tag.

— The board received two bids for the Morgan Center Furniture building and awarded the bid to Staples for $40,463.36 over Forms and Supply Inc. Staples will supply the furniture for the new offices.

— Patterson reported rehabilitation work will begin in the Annex and Covington Street, allowing the conference room to be used for early voting.

