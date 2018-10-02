Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

Sept. 29

Oct. 4

Th Knights of Columbus will hold a flounder fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary Church, located at 800 S. Main St. in Laurinburg. Plates are $8. Eat in, take out or drive thru. Onion rings are available for an additional $1.50. Call 910-276-4468 in advance for carryout or delivery of 10 plates or more.

Oct. 5

Laurinburg’s older bridge players are all invited to bring their A-games to this year’s Senior Pairs Game. The game is scheduled to be played in the Morris Morgan Entertainment Center of Scotia Village, starting at 10 a.m. All local bridge players 55 years of age and older are invited to participate in this game being hosted by Bridge-at-the-Village. Refreshments will be served as part of the morning’s entertainment.

The Scotland County Republican Party will hold a BBQ plate sale to benefit its scholarship fund at Republican Party Headquarters, located one-quarter mile north of Walmart on N.C. 401 Bypass — lunch hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; dinner hours from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Plates will consist of chicken or pork barbecue with baked beans, coleslaw, tea and dessert (catered by Rick’s). The cost will be $8 per plate.

Oct. 6

Scotland County Highland Games on the grounds of the John Blue House in Laurinburg.

Oct. 8

The 2018 John Calvin McNair Lecture Series evening at St. Andrews University has been postponed. A future date, possibly in February or March 2019, will be announced later.​​

Oct. 11

Scotland County Health Department will hold a Child Passenger Safety “Seat Take-Back Clinic” from 2 to 5 p.m. at Holly Square Shopping Center in Laurinburg for anyone whose child car seat was damaged during Hurricane Florence. Child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to assist with new car seats — you must have your chi9ld present along with identification and damaged car seat (or proof of hurricane damage). For information, call Amy at 910-417-3735.

Oct. 19-20

Storytelling Festival of the Carolina’s will be held at the Storytelling Arts Center of the Southeast at 131 South Main Street. This year’s festival features renowned tellers and festival favorites Andy Offut Irwin, Tyris Jones and Megan Hicks. Music is also coming back to the festival.Tickets are available now at the Storytelling Arts Center by calling 910-277-3599 or visting https://www.storyartscenter.org/tickets.

Oct. 20

Laurinburg High School Class of 1958 will hold its 60th class reunion. If you are a class member, please call 910-276-5946 for further information.

Nov. 10-11

“When Malindy Sings” will be presented Saturday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m. at the Storytelling Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg. Tickets already purchased will be honored, refunds will be given upon request.

ONGOING

Blue Grass Music: The Pickin’ Shed runs each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. until November. Admission is free, and anyone wishing to play should bring an instrument. The shed is located at the intersection of Marston Road and McFarland Road.

Dementia Alliance Support Group (formerly Alzheimer’s Support Group) meets every third Tuesday in the Board Room at Scotland Memorial Hospital at 7 p.m. All caregivers are welcome. For information, contact Doris Donovan at 910-610-1134.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings: The Easy Does It group meets at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Snead’s Grove AA Building on Old Wire Road, Laurel Hill. The KISS Group meets at 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Luke United Methodist Church on Turnpike Road. The Lunch Bunch Group meets at noon Thursdays at the Ed Guest Building on Church Street.

Parkinson Support Group: The Parkinson Support Group meetings are the third Tuesday of each month from 3 to 4 p.m. at Scotia Village in the Wellness Center inside the aerobics room. For information contact 910-276-4868 or 910-610-5777.

Museum tours: The Scotland County Museum, located at 13021 X-Way Road, and John Blue House are now open for tours on Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. Holidays are excluded. Tours are free, but donations are accepted.

Violin making: Free violin making classes on Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m. For information, call John Schmidt at 910-276-4179.

Al-Anon: Al-Anon will be held every Monday at 7 p.m. at Snead’s Grove AA Building. For information, call Anna McMillian at 910-280-3333.

Community garden: The Partners in Ministry community garden will be open every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Third Street in East Laurinburg. Call 910-277-3355 for information.

Line dancing: Free line dance classes will be held every Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. The class is sponsored by the Extension and Community Association and the NC Cooperative Extension. It will be held at Scotland Place. Call 910-277-2422 to register.

Yoga: Yoga is held at Scotland Place Senior Center on Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The monthly $15 fee covers all classes at Scotland Place. Call 277-2585 for more information.

GED classes: Partners In Ministry holds free GED classes on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Wagram Recreation Center hosts free GED classes, provided by Richmond Community College, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Restoring Hope Center offers GED classes Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

Community Watch: Wagram Community Watch is held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month at the Wagram Recreation Center. The watch is sponsored by the Scotland County Sheriffs Office.

Beekeepers: Scotland County Beekeepers Association meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Scotland County Cooperative Extension Office on Cronly Street. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Dinner is served at 6 p.m.

Free after-school program: Partners in Ministry is hosting the program SYSTEM (Strengthening Youth in Science Technology Engineering and Math) that offers tutoring, homework help, and skills reinforcement for students in third through fifth grade. For information call 910-277-3355 or visit www.pim-nc.org.

Masons meeting: Laurinburg Masonic Lodge 305 AF& AM meets the first Tuesday of the month at the Masonic Lodge at the corner of McLean and Atkinson streets. The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m., but dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.

Literacy council: The Scotland County Literacy Council offers free assistance with reading, writing, math and computer skills to adult learners. The council is also seeking volunteer tutors. For information, call 910-276-7007.

Free Wi-Fi: The Wagram Recreation Center is providing free Wi-Fi. Classroom space is available during center hours: Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Diabetes Support: The Community Diabetes Support Group Education Program meets every third Tuesday of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the W.R. Dulin Center in the Rehab Center. For information, contact Kathie Cox, Health Educator II/Active, Healthy Carolinian’s coordinator at 910-277-2440.

Caregiver respite: The Family Caregiver Program offered by the Lumber River Council of Governments has respite hours available to help caregivers in need of a short break. The person who needs to be cared for must be 60 years of age or older, or be of any age and have Alzheimer’s Disease or another dementia. To place an application for this free service, call Rachelle Hodnett 910-775-9779.