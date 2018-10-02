Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had broken into his vehicle. The suspect stole a $20 flashlight. There were no signs of forced entry.

LAUREL HILL — The sheriff’s office responded to the Laurel Hill Community Building on Church Street on Monday. Vandals had broken in sometime over the weekend by damaging a door window and side door then sprayed a fire extinguisher in the building.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Devon Drive reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that unknown persons had broken into the residence and stole several items. The items included a five shot revolver, a 32-inch TV and a house key totaling $720.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Police officers responded to Walmart on U.S. 401 Monday after a woman reported her wallet had been taken from her shopping cart. The victim told police it contained $160 as well as credit cards, an EBT card, a drivers license and various other cards.

LAUREL HILL — Norris Auto Sales on Andrew Jackson Highway reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that someone had stolen a Ford truck from the lot totaling $8,500.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the Food Lion at Scotland Crossing after a call about damage to a vehicle. The victim told police she parked then went in to shop when she came out she noticed some damage and scratches to the right rear of her 2007 Toyota Highlander. The incident is under investigation.

Assault

LAURINBURG — Police officers responded to McNeil Street on Monday on a domestic call upon arrival officers located a male and female in a physical altercation with minor injuries. Both were arrested.

Tamil Thomas, 21, was charged with simple assault and Antonio Evans Jr., 24, was charged with assault on a female. Neither were given a bond.

