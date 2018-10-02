Police looking for one teen after he stole a vehicle and fled from officers

LAURINBURG — A 15-year-old has been charged and an 18-year-old has warrants out for his arrest after stealing a car Monday.

The police department responded to a call about a stolen vehicle on South Pine Street on Monday afternoon around 11 a.m. The victim told police his 2016 red Honda Accord had been taken from the driveway of the residence.

Around 4 p.m. Monday evening the police department got a call about a suspicious red vehicle parked in a vacant lot on Grant Street. On their way to the lot officers passed the Accord and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

The driver led officers on a short pursuit before getting out of the vehicle and trying to flee on food. The driver was captured and identified as a 15-year-old juvenile.

The passenger of the vehicle also fled on foot and was unable to be located, but officers have obtained his name and have placed warrants out for his arrest.

The juvenile has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights and siren, no operators license, resist, delay, obstruct and several other various traffic violations. He was taken to a juvenile detention center in Fayetteville.

The passenger was 18-year-old Jaylen Quick of Quick Street and has warrants out for his arrest for larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle, and resist, delay, obstruct.

Police officers were able to return the vehicle to its rightful owner.