RichmondCC grads can now sign up for FSU’s $10K Pathway Plan

Dale McInnis, president of Richmond Community College, talks about the partnership with Fayetteville State University on the $10K Pathway Plan during a special ceremony at the Cole Auditorium. Dale McInnis, president of Richmond Community College, talks about the partnership with Fayetteville State University on the $10K Pathway Plan during a special ceremony at the Cole Auditorium.

HAMLET – Richmond Community College graduates can now sign up for Fayetteville State University’s $10K Pathway Plan that will allow them to complete an online bachelor’s degree at FSU at a total cost of no more than $10,000 in out-of-pocket expenses.

The $10K Pathway Plan opens the door to affordable bachelor’s degrees in the following online programs at FSU: Accounting, Birth to Kindergarten (non-teaching), Criminal Justice, Fire and Emergency Services Administration, Business Administration (General), Intelligence Studies, Nursing, Professional Studies, Psychology and Sociology. While these degree programs are fully online, FSU will provide regular face-to-face contact with program participants when needed.

The $10K Degree Pathway Plan will be available for RichmondCC graduates starting in January, but they can begin the admissions process by visiting https://www.uncfsu.edu/fsu-admissions/10k-pathway.

There will be a FSU representative on RichmondCC’s main campus in the Student Lounge on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for students who want to learn more about the $10K Pathway Plan.

This is how the plan works (note: individual costs will vary):

— Cost of Associate Degree (60 credits): $5,000

— Cost of 4-Year Degree Completion (60 credits): $8,000

— Total Cost of 4-Year Degree: $13,000

— Fayetteville State University Grant: ($3,000)

— Student’s Total “Out-of-Pocket” Costs: $10,000

“Out-of-pocket” costs refer to costs not covered by financial aid. A student’s costs may be much less than $10,000 if he or she is eligible for federal or state need-based grants.

Costs estimates assume that a student maintains continuous enrollment, enrolls in required courses only, earns final grades of A, B or C, and does not withdraw from classes. FSU will provide an institutional scholarship each semester as needed to make sure total out-of-pocket costs do not exceed $10,000.

James A. Anderson, FSU chancellor, and Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC, signed the $10K Pathway Plan agreement during a special ceremony held in August at the Cole Auditorium.