Clowning around

Jael Pembrick | Laurinburg Exchange

Parks and Recreation Director Brian Graham presented the promotional video to the trailer for Scotland County’s ‘Insanitarium,’ featuring special guest Pennywise on Monday at the county commissioners’ meeting. The county’s second annual ‘Insanitarium’ has moved to a new location at 116 Roper St. in downtown Laurinburg with the theme of ‘Nightmare on Main Street.’ The event will be held Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27 from 8 p.m. to midnight each day. To purchase tickets in advance, go to www.insanitarium18.com.