Students help break ground for new school

Courtesy photo

The new elementary school site on Old Johns Road in the county officially broke ground on Monday. Students from I. Ellis Johnson and South Scotland, which will merge into the one school, had the honor of turning the first shovels of dirt during the ground-breaking ceremony. The students were joined by Board of Education members, county commissioners and school officials. With the ground-breaking officially now past, construction of the school is set to start with completion expected in time for the 2020-21 school year.