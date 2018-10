LAURINBURG — The Bridge-at-the-Village group met Monday for the Club Championship Game at Scotia Village in Laurinburg under the direction of Brian Potter.

The results were:

1. Mac and Jacque Doubles

2. Mary Sutton and Betty Hasty

3. Ruth Adams and Erv Hill

Second in B: Jim and Gail Lockamy

The club meets from 6 to 9 p.m. on Mondays at Scotia Village Cafe, 2200 Elm Ave. in Laurinburg. The cost is $5.