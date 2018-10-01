LAURINBURG — While many Scotland County residents were relieved when the county was approved for federal assistance in the wake of Hurricane Florence, many are now anxiously awaiting for the disaster recovery center to be opened to help fill out the proper paperwork.

But there still isn’t a designated center just yet.

The county is aiming to have the center set up at Scotland Place, but there is no word yet if it will approved.

According to Director of Scotland Emergency Services Roylin Hammond, FEMA began on Saturday going out to homes, beginning damage control and having people apply for FEMA assistance — and will continue doing so until all areas have been looked at. Once that is complete a center will likely be set up but Hammond did not know a timeline.

“We’re in the preliminary stages right now,” Hammond said. “Once a center is set up there will be various different agencies inside so people who come in will be sent to the agency that will address their certain needs.”

Residents can apply for FEMA online now and due to the approval residents can apply to cover uninsured and under-insured property damage that occurred from Hurricane Florence though people who have homeowner’s or flood insurance policies must file a claim before applying for FEMA assistance.

Storm losses and damage must have happened from Florence beginning Sept. 14, according to the release. To register, people may apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or phone at 800-621- 3362.

Scotland is one of the 27 counties that are eligible for federal disaster relief. The General Assembly is also expected to meet in a special session to consider funding initial needs for Hurricane Florence recovery. Gov. Roy Cooper has requested that legislators return Oct. 9.

***

Water testing

Scotland County Health Department is offering free private well water testing for Scotland County residents who have a drinking water well that was flooded during Hurricane Florence.

For more information, contact Brian Lowry, Environmental Health coordinator at 910-277-2470, Ext. 4421.