Laurinburg man flees police, leading to warrants for his arrest

LAURINBURG —A traffic stop lead to a police chase and warrants for a local man’s arrest.

Police officers made a traffic stop around 5:12 p.m. on Church Street near the 401 Bypass on Sunday, and when officers made contact with the driver he handed them an ID card saying he didn’t have a driver’s license. The officer detected an odor of marijuana and asked about it, which lead the driver to take off.

Officers followed the vehicle and the driver came to a stop on West Boulevard, where he got out and fled on foot towards the woods.

While the suspect was running he came across a 48-year-old man doing yard work. The suspect kicked the man in the groin and continued fleeing on foot and police were unable to locate him.

Despite fleeing officers still had his ID card which identified him as 26-year-old Rontrice Tyson of Geneva Street. Officers towed his vehicle and obtained warrants for his arrest.

The warrants include fleeing to elude arrest, resisting arrest, driving while license revoked, open container in vehicle, simple assault and five counts of failure to stop for stop signs.