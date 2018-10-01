Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Crestline Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that someone had broken into the residence by pushing back a window. The suspect stole a 42-inch TV valued at $400.

LAURINBURG — A resident of First Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle. The suspect stole a black wallet and black tool bag with assorted tools valued at $150. There were no signs of forced entry.

WAGRAM — A resident of Howard Street reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that someone had broken into the home by breaking a window and stole a list of items. The items include a window air-conditioner, a couch, bath towels, a TV stand, an electric drill, a hammer, a parakeet, a bird cage, a pressure washer, pots and pans, a baby trampoline, a karaoke DJ, a bed comforter set, a deer camera and three pairs of Jordan shoes totalling over $4,000 along with $100 in change.

WAGRAM — A resident of Riverton Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that unknown persons had broken into the residence and stole several items. The items taken include a fireproof safe, legal documents, a Glock 19 9mm pistol, a Mossberg .22 tactical rifle, an AR-15 rifle and a 12 gauge shotgun totalling $2,123.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Lumberton Road reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had broken into his vehicle. A black backpack valued at $20 was taken from the vehicle and a bicycle valued at $150 was taken from the yard.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Rosemary Lane reported to the police department on Saturday that his vehicle was broken into. There were 30 Hydrocodone pills taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Jackson Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons broken into their vehicle. The suspect stole a wallet containing two credit card, a drivers license and $100 cash.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carver Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had broken into the home and stole a 30-inch TV, a PlayStation and assorted games totaling $433.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Willow Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had broken into her vehicle. The suspect stole a wallet containing a child support card and a drivers license. The victim told police that someone had knocked on her door around 1 a.m. but she didn’t answer, in the morning she decided to check on her vehicle and noticed someone had broken in. She told officers she had left the window partially down.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cooper Street reported to the police department on Saturday that a Ruger riffle valued at $250 was taken from the residence. The victim told police she believed she knew who took the weapon and believed she had pawned it. Police were able to locate the weapon at Ned’s Pawn and Audio on South Main Street. There is a suspect in the case and it is under investigation.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Andrews Drive reported to the police department on Friday that someone had caused $4,000 of damage to her vehicle by throwing a cinder-block through the back and side window as well as kicking and punching the vehicle causing dents.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Fairmont Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had cut the window screen at the kitchen window. The victim told police that she thought they were trying to break-in but no entry was made.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the Piggly Wiggly after a 16-year-old of August Lane, Hamlet, received counterfeit money after selling his PlayStation. The teen used the app Let Go to sell the item and met up with the suspect at the Piggly Wiggly on Church Street to receive the $180 and an iPhone 6 for the gaming console. The suspect gave the victim the cash and iPhone took the system and left. After the suspect left the victim looked at the money and realized it was fake. There was a $100 bill and 16 $5 bills seized and the victim was able to give the name of the suspect. The incident is under investigation.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sanford Street reported to the police department on Friday that she had been a victim of fraud. The victim told police she signed up for a job online to review customer service and received a check for $24,000. The job was to deposit the check and then send three $700 money orders to a place in California. Once the check went through the victim did as she was told but the bank called and told her that the check was fraudulent. The incident is under investigation.

Drug violation

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Lees Mill Road Friday to a domestic call where they found Shamon Jackson, 28. He was detained and while being detained he asked officers to get a cigarette and lighter from his pants which were on the floor. When officers got the lighter out of the pants they located six gram of marijuana. The marijuana was seized and Jackson was given a citation for possession of marijuana.

Pornography

LAURINBURG — A resident of Morgan Circle reported to the police department on Friday that her ex-spouse had been posting private images of her on various social media sites. The incident is under investigation.

Assault

LAURINBURG — An inmate at the Scotland County Correctional Institution assaulted a correctional officer by hitting her with a closed fist to the face.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Dustin Brady Truesdale, 35, of Shiloh Unity Road, Lancaster, S.C., was arrested Friday for larceny. He was given a $25,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Joseph Knott, 55, of Oak Croft Trail was given a criminal summons Friday for injury to real property.

LAURINBURG — Jeremy Locklear, 20, of Barnes Bridge Road was arrested Friday for felony conspiracy. He was given a $7,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Clifton Alan Ross, 18, of Gorham Circle, Wagram, was arrested Saturday for statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child. He was given a $100,000 bond.

LAUREL HILL— Shamar Devonte Brown, 18, of Gillis Road was given a criminal summons Saturday for communicating threats.

LAURINBURG — Heather Michelle Inman, 41, of Tom Gibson Road was arrested Saturday for cyber-stalking. She was released with a written promise to appear.

GIBSON — Willie Smith, 36, of Fletcher Road was given a criminal summons Sunday for failure to return rental property.

