RichmondCC offers pathway to IT, cybersecurity bachelor degrees

HAMLET – Richmond Community College has partnered once again with Excelsior College to map out transfer pathways to advanced degrees. RichmondCC graduates of the Information Technology Support and Cybersecurity programs can now transfer up to 90 credits to Excelsior College to earn a bachelor’s degree in these fields.

This announcement comes just in time for October, which is “Cyber Month.”

Through this partnership, Excelsior College is also offering RichmondCC students about a 20 percent ($100 off) discount on tuition. In addition, for those enrolling into the Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity, Excelsior will give an extra 5 percent discount on standard tuition rates. Excelsior will also waive the $50 application fee for RichmondCC students.

“In short, our students looking to transfer into the cybersecurity bachelor degree program will get $130 off the standard tuition rate, which is $380 per credit hour,” said RichmondCC Director of Career & Transfer Services Patsy Stanley. “This is an excellent opportunity for our students to earn an advanced degree in a field that has a growing demand for qualified professionals to fill jobs. Having a bachelor’s degree makes you eligible for 13 times as many jobs as an individual with no degree.”

Excelsior College offers both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in cybersecurity.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, cybersecurity jobs will increase 18 percent through 2024, as cybersecurity threats and solutions stretch across industries, from business corporations to hospitals.