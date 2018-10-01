Senior Pairs Game set for Friday at Scotia Village

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg’s older bridge players are invited to bring their A-games to this year’s Senior Pairs Game. The competition is scheduled to be played Friday morning in the Morris Morgan Entertainment Center of Scotia Village, starting at 10 a.m.

All local bridge players 55 years of age and older are invited to participate in this game, being hosted by Bridge-at-the-Village.

Senior Pairs is a continent-wide, special event hosted several times a year by American Contract Bridge League-sanctioned clubs at a designated three- to four-hour period. Clubs in Canada, Mexico and the United States will be playing the same hands in this game Friday morning, giving players the opportunity to “test their mettle” against seniors playing the game elsewhere.

The Senior Pairs Game is restricted to players 55 years of age and older as of the day of the game, and the cost to play will be $5 per person.

Senior players everywhere are invited to come with their partner Friday and join the festivities at the Scotia Village MMEC. Play will begin promptly at 10 a.m. and should end sometime between 1 and 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served as part of the morning’s entertainment.

Bridge-at-the-Village is the only ACBL-sanctioned club on the I-74 line between Charlotte and Wilmington, and plays every Monday evening in the Scotia Village Café at a cost of $5.