Break-in

LAURINBURG — Police responded to a residence on Azure Court Thursday after a call came in from neighbors about a door being kicked in at a property. The residence is owned by Bayview Loan LLC who purchased it in foreclosure several months ago. There was an estimated $100 damage to the door and the company told police they would come check out the property to see if anything was missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Biggs Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had entered the residence and stole several items. The items taken include a TV, X-Box 360, Playstation Four, assorted jewelry totalling $3,800 as well as $400 cash.

LAURINBURG — Two residents of Second Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone had broken into their vehicles. An LED flashlight valued at $20 was stolen from one victim and a pair of RayBan’s and Jessica Simpson sunglasses totalling $160. The two vehicles were left unsecured and the victims are doing inventory to see if anything else is missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of First Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had broken into her vehicle. A $200 wallet was stolen out of the vehicle, there were no signs of forced entry.

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Caledonia Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone had broken into their vehicle. The suspect took a purse and two pill bottles containing $2 in change. The glove compartment of the vehicle was opened and rummaged through as well.

Suspicious vehicle

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Market Park on early Friday morning on a call about a suspicious vehicle. Officers made contact with the driver and passenger who said they were waiting on a friend. Officers ran the plates of the vehicle which came back to be stolen as well as the individuals in the car.

The driver, 49-year-old Marshal Tyson of Hardy Road, Laurel Hill, didn’t have any warrants or orders for arrest so he was cited for fictitious plates and released.

The passenger, 35-year-old Danny Ray Cooper of Lees Mill Road, however, did have an order for arrest for two failure to appear charges. He was arrested and given a $4,000 bond.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Larry Blue Pate, 38, of Crestline Road was arrested Thursday for transaction card theft, five counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and five counts of identity theft. He was given a $75,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jesse Young, 24, of Marston Road was arrested Thursday for failure to appear. He was also found to be in possession of one gram of marijuana and was given a citation. He was given a $2,400 bond.

