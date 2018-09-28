Treasurer helps hurricane affected members with State Health Plan benefits

RALIEGH — Insurance premiums will be frozen and reduced soon for workers of the state.

State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell announced that the State Health Plan will help members affected by Florence during its open enrollment period on Friday. Premiums will be frozen and reduced for UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans. The release states that the online process has been simplified- it takes a member around 10 “clicks to complete.

“Many of our members live and work in areas impacted by Hurricane Florence. Our best hopes and wishes go out to these members struggling to get their lives and communities back to normal,” said Folwell.

The press release stated:

“During Open Enrollment, all active members will be automatically enrolled in the 70/30 Plan. These members must take action if they wish to reduce their premium by completing the tobacco attestation or enroll in the 80/20 Plan. In addition, all Medicare retirees enrolled in the 70/30 Plan will be automatically enrolled in the UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage Base Plan and must take action if they wish to be enrolled in a different plan.”

The State Health Plan, a division of the N.C. Department of State Treasurer, provides health care coverage to more than 727,000 teachers, current and former lawmakers, state university and community college personnel, retirees and their dependents.​ Open Enrollment for the 2019 benefit year will be Sept. 29 through Oct. 31.

“Members in unaffected areas can help by completing Open Enrollment early,” said Folwell, “Early completion will free up enrollment support services so our support center is more available for members impacted by the hurricane, who may not be able to turn their attention to their benefits until later in the open enrollment period.”

Plan members can expect to receive their Open Enrollment Decision Guides this week. Enrollment information, including Decision Guides and informational videos, is available on the State Health Plan website at www.shpnc.org. In addition, the Plan’s Eligibility and Enrollment Support Center at 855-859-0966 will offer extended hours during Open Enrollment: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon.