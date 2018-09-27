In the storm aftermath many different schools are coming to help Scotland County students

ASHEVILLE — Homecoming and Friday Night Lights is taking on a new meaning for Asheville City Schools.

The Cougars are asking for donations from students and fans to help Scotland County students in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

According to Asheville City Schools Executive Director of Communications Ashley-Michelle Thublin, the school’s superintendent, Denise Patterson, had reached out to district leaders across the state who had been affected by the storm.

“Dr. Hargrave responded and explained that due to the excess flooding, students in Scotland County were in need of school supplies, personal hygiene items, socks, and undergarments,” Thublin said. “We reached out to our schools and community across Asheville who were anxious to help.”

The school system is hosting a supplies drive asking for school supplies as well as socks, underclothing, and personal hygiene items. The donations will be accepted at one of the 10 schools in the district until Oct. 5 and a special collection will be held during Asheville High School’s Homecoming football game on Friday.

Thublin said that the Homecoming game gives an opportunity to celebrate the entire Asheville High School Cougar Family and helps in aiding the ability to gather together as a district to support Scotland County Schools and its students who need help.

The donations are currently set to be delivered on Oct. 10.

“We are here to support and help each other,” Thublin said. “Regardless of the circumstances, our goal is for all students to attend school prepared and ready to learn. As a community, our hearts go out to Scotland County Schools.”

But Asheville isn’t the only school coming together to help Scotland County, according to Scotland County Public Information Officer Meredith Bounds. Numerous schools have reached out to see what could be done to help the students and the schools.

“It’s been amazing the around of support by businesses, schools and individuals,” Bounds said. “The love is certainly felt and very much appreciated.”

Bounds said Haslett High School in Michigan will also be hosting a school supply drive. Haslett High’s Associate Principal Brandy Butcher Hutchins is originally from Scotland County and is a Scotland High alumni.

The National Honor Society is spearheading the donation drive.

LJ. Bell Elementary out of Rockingham is also holding a fundraiser and numerous other schools such as one from Mooresville and one out of Durham have reached out to Scotland County Schools to see what could be done to help.

In all, Bounds has been blown away not only by community support but by those who are willing to go out of their way in help.

“So many have reached out to help our students and their families in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence,” Bounds said in a Facebook post. “It’s wonderful displays of humanity such as this that prove that community, neighbors, and friends don’t just refer to people that live inside the borders of Scotland County.”

School districts reaching out

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

