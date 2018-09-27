Wanted on 36 sex charges

Bartley Bartley

LAURINBURG — Scotland County sheriff’s investigators are looking for a Laurel Hill man who is wanted on 36 felony sex crimes against a minor child.

According to a “Wanted Person Advisory” Facebook post on Wednesday, the Detective Division of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Waymon Ray Bartley, 40, whose address is listed as Peeles Chapel Road in Laurel Hill but reportedly also is associated with an address in Maxton.

Investigators say Bartley, in addition to the 36 counts of statutory sexual offense of a minor child, is wanted for sexual activity by a substitute parent.

“Bartley’s charges are a result of a criminal investigation involving a minor child in Scotland County for allegations pertaining sexual abuse,” the Facebook post claimed.

Investigators say that Bartley was last seen in Maxton, and may have taken a bus to Jacksonville, where he allegedly is employed for a construction company assisting in hurricane relief.

Bartley, a Native American male, isn’t a stranger to legal issues.

In October 2015 he was arrested on misdemeanors that included assault on an officer/state employee. resisting an officer, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, open alcohol container after consuming and DWI. He received 18 months probation for those offenses.

Anyone with information about Bartley’s whereabouts are asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385 or the crime tip line at 910-277-4258.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

Bartley https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_BARTLEY.jpg Bartley

Investigators say Laurel Hill man allegedy had sex with a minor