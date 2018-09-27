Break-in

LAURINBURG — An Oklahoma man staying in the Clinton Inn reported to the police department on Wednesday that when he returned from work he noticed his hotel door open and his iPhone 7 plus valued at $980 missing.

WAGRAM — A resident of Howard Street reported to the sheriff’s office Wednesday that someone had broken the windows of the residence and took several items. The items taken include a washing machine, a 65-inch TV, two stereo speakers, a speaker box, two amps, a 32-inch TV and a kitchen table set valued at $7,384.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of McFarland Road reported to the sheriff’s office Wednesday that someone had broken in through the backdoor and stole several items. The items included a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver valued at $100 and $60 in cash.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Walters Road reported to the sheriff’s office Wednesday that someone had stolen a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun valued at $450 out of the residence on Monday.

LAUREL HILL — The sheriff’s office responded to the Hardee’s on Andrew Jackson Highway about a backpack being stolen. Inside the backpack was a BB&T bank bag and an undisclosed amount of cash. There is a suspect in the case.

Vandalism

MARSTON — A resident of Palmer Road reported to the sheriff’s office Wednesday that someone had broken the bedroom window, causing $200 of damage.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Daluca Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had used her Apple iTunes account and charged $21.31 in various purchases. She told police that she had contacted Apple and they knew who was responsible, but needed to have a report done to release anything.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital Wednesday morning after a call about a man who came in with a bullet wound in the back of his shoulder. Anthony McLaurin, 19, of West Allen Lane told officers that he only knew who shot him by his nickname.

Christian Covington, 20, of Kingston Street was given warrants for assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm in city limits.

The incident remains under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Dondrick Pearson, 34, of Tabernacle Road, Laurel Hill, was arrested Wednesday after police found him trying to kick in a door of a residence on Turnpike Road. He was charged with attempted breaking and entering, injury to real property, second degree trespassing and communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Kishana Wilkerson, 18, of McFarland Road was arrested Wednesday and charged with simple assault, assault on a child under 12, assault of a handicap person, batter of an unborn child and injury to personal property. She was given a $15,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Ronald Lane Mishe, 19, of Currie Drive was arrested Wednesday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond. He was also found to have a probation violation and given a $40,000 bond for that charge.

LAURINBURG — Amber Marie Tyndall, 29, of Corbitt Road, Laurel Hill, was arrested Wednesday for fraud, identity theft and financial card theft. She was released with a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Keisha LaTonga Staton, 43, of Quick Street, Gibson, was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear. She was given a 5,000 bond.

