Internet, email services now operational at St. Andrews

LAURINBURG — During Hurricane Florence and the ensuing loss of power, the St. Andrews University website remained accessible, as it was powered off campus. However, when power was lost on campus, the internet and email service were down, and telephones were not working — so access other than through social media or other email accounts was difficult.

Now that power has been restored to most of the campus — including the residence dorms and the Information Technology office — campus telephones are working, the internet and campus email system is functional and available via campus WiFi (in most buildings) or by using a personal wireless service provider.

“We want to remind those who may have been looking at or returning to the website for events or news updates that we continue to provide information such as the recently changed academic schedule,” said James R. Henery, director of communications. “Please use the navigation bar at the top of the web page to access all areas of our campus community. Recent job postings for equestrian, communication studies and science positions are now posted under ABOUT and then scroll to employment.”

A number of future planned events will need to be rescheduled, and those notices will be posted on the SAU website, email and social media. A completely revised academic calendar for this and next semester will also be posted when it is finished.

Students will be returning on Sunday, with classes beginning Monday.