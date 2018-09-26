County residents can apply for food benefits

LAURINBURG — Scotland County has been approved for Disaster Food and Nutrition Benefits as of Wednesday by the Department of Social Services.

Because the county has been declared a disaster county and provided an individual assistance declaration by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it authorizes the DSS to administer the DFNS.

Those who do not already receive Food and Nutrition benefits and have experienced loss from Hurricane Florence are eligible to apply.

The press release states:

“Residents may qualify for one month of benefits, equivalent to the maximum amount of benefits normally issued to a SNAP household of their size, to meet their food needs following the disaster. Eligibility is based on an individual household’s available income and resources. Residents currently receiving food stamp benefits, including those requesting replacement benefits, are not eligible for DSNAP.”

Applicants will be required to provide identification and proof of address. This can be picture identification or any document that verifies name and address.

The site where residents can apply for DSNAP is at Scotland County Department of Social Services located at 1405 West Boulevard, Laurinburg, 28352.

Applications will be taken according to the following schedule:

Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 3, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 4, 8 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Oct. 5, 8 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Oct. 6, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The DSS also states that wait times are expected and they encourage people who stand in line to bring their necessary medicines and items to remain comfortable in line. Due to limited space they also encourage people to limit how many people are with them and consider arranging childcare. Also, wear clothing for inclement weather because there is no outdoor shelter for those in line.

