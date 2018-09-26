City to start mosquito abatement

Laurinburg – Hurricane Florence has produced a bumper crop of mosquitoes in Laurinburg, as well as in the surrounding areas.

Due to this disaster, the City has been granted permission by the State to conduct truck mounted ultra-low volume spraying, commonly called fogging.

This fogging will begin Thursday during the early morning or late evening hours.

At this time, the City does not have enough chemical to cover the entire City; however, we are investigating obtaining additional supplies.

If you are located within the City limits of Laurinburg and have a beehive, please contact our Public Works Department at 276-2364 to report your beehive location. In addition, staff is working with North Carolina Cooperative Extension Agency concerning beehives.

Currently Public Works has 300 packs of larvicide that will be given out to City of Laurinburg residents on a first come first serve basis. You must provide proof of residency in the City limits, and only one (1) pack will be given per address. We are soliciting bids to purchase addition al packs of larvicide, and will notify citizens when we have additional packs of larvicide.