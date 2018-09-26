New Jersey partners send goods to local animal shelter

LAURINBURG — Furry friends at the Scotland County Humane Society received a tremendous boost this week because of a large donation that came from up north.

Monmouth County Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a rescue partner all the way from New Jersey, sent a truck loaded with donations to the shelter after Hurricane Florence.

“Kathy Miles and Ken McKeel are great friends of ours,” said Melinda McMillian, SCHS director. “We have worked together for years (and) we are so appreciative.”

The pair has delivered goods to six shelters in North Carolina and South Carolina. Some of the supplies given to help the shelter included dry dog food, wet and dry cat food, pet beds, and cleaning supplies. McMillian says the supplies will go to good use for the animals. MCSPCA also gave two important pieces of equipment for SCHS to be prepared for any storm.

“Now we even have a backup generator and electric chainsaw,” added McMillian.

The MCSPCA is a non-profit organization that receives no federal, state or local funding. MCSPCA relies entirely on private donations to fund the many programs they provide. The MCSPCA provides services that improve the quality of life for all citizens of the community, not just for pet owners.

“The cleaning supplies they sent are awesome and our pets will have lots of new beds and food thanks to our friends,” said McMillian.

Anyone who would like to donate to MCSPCA should send a tax-deductible check to Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, N.J., 07724, or donate online at www.monmouthcountyspca.org. To donate to SCHS, visit or send donations to 1401 West Blvd., Laurinburg, N.C. 28352 or online at www.scotlandhumane.org.

