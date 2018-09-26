Man arrested for trespassing, ends up with drug charges as well

Rogers Rogers

LAURINBURG — Police officers arrested a Laurinburg man after he refused to leave a woman’s home.

The victim called police to Beta Street on Monday night around 9:30 p.m. saying that 30-year-old Henry Deon Rogers was “refusing to leave, acting crazy and breaking things.”

Police also tried to get Rogers to leave, but he refused. The officers arrested him for trespassing and he was given a $500 bond on that charge.

It was later discovered on Rogers’ person a small bag containing 8 grams of marijuana and two other small bags containing 2 grams of MDMA.

Rogers was placed in a holding cell to sober up and was later charged with simple possession of marijuana and felony possession of MDMA.

He was given a $5,000 bond for the drug charges.

Rogers https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_ROGERS-HENRY-DEON-07-29-88.jpg Rogers