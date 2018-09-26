Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blues Farm Road reported to the police department on Monday that someone had broken into the residence by removing a window air conditioning unit. Once inside the suspects stole a 65-inch TV valued at $1,000.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kiser Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into the home and stole several items. A 27-inch TV, a flat-screen TV and a dell laptop were taken totaling $500.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Biggs Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had broken into his vehicle. Inside the suspect stole a wallet with ID and prepaid debit card, shoes, two speakers and an amp totaling $385.

LAURINBURG — The Housing Authority reported to the police department on Tuesday that when a residents family member was cleaning an apartment on Pitt Street she noticed someone trying to kick in the backdoor. No entry was made but officers noticed kick marks and that the home was almost off it’s hinges.

LAURINBURG — The police department was called to Elliot Drive about suspicious people with masks on. Officers were unable to located the suspects but did notice a car with the door open. Officers made contact with the owner who said it has been left unlocked but while it was rummaged through nothing was missing.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Midera Avenue reported to the police department on Monday that someone had taken a check from his checkbook but didn’t know who had done it and it hasn’t been cashed yet.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Adamsville Road North, in Bennettsville, S.C., reported to the police department on Monday that his wallet had been taken at Walmart. The victim told police that he had accidentally left it on the counter at the pharmacy but when he went back to get it the wallet was gone. The incident is still under investigation.

LAURINBURG — Pit Stop Tire Shop on North Main Street reported to the police department on Monday that after a mechanic changed the tire on a vehicle the owner took off without paying for the new tire.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Biggs Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had removed his vehicle from his driveway. The victim told police that he had turned the vehicle on to warm up then went back into the residence, when he came out the vehicle was gone.

Traffic stop

LAURINBURG — Police officers pulled over a vehicle on Produce Market Road Monday for a fictitious registration and the vehicle was searched by a canine. The canine located narcotics which ended up being a quarter of a gram of marijuana. The driver Elizabeth Chavis, 25, of Third Street was charged with possession of marijuana, driving while license revoked and showing fictitious registration.

LAURINBURG — Police officers made a traffic stop on Tuesday after the officer noticed unsafe movements from the vehicle. Once stopped the driver tried to get out of the car via the passenger door but was unable to as the vehicle began to roll. Due to the suspects behavior and the smell of alcohol officers arrested him.

The driver turned out to be 55-year-old Willie Michael Little of Salem Street. Little refused to give a breathalyzer but was still charged with DWI and for driving while license revoked which was from a previous DWI. He was given a $2,500 bond.

