STATE BRIEFS

Daughter wanted to

watch stages of death

ENFIELD (AP) — An Enfield woman kept her mother’s body at home for months after death because she was “curious about the stages of death,” Enfield Police Chief Tyree Davis said.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Enfield police said Donna Sue Hudgins, 69, went to a funeral home to report that her mother, 93-year-old Nellie May Hudgins, had passed away but that she did not know where emergency responders had taken the body,.

Funeral home employees tried to locate the elder Hudgins, but were unsuccessful. The funeral home then contacted the Enfield Police Department.

Donna Hudgins is charged with felony concealment of a death. Bond was set at $5,000.

***

Fire ants attack,

nearly kill woman

ARCHDALE (AP) — Fire ants attacked a North Carolina woman and nearly killed her.

Donna Kearns was landscaping her yard in Archdale over the weekend when her weedeater hit an ant pile.

The pile exploded, and ants started crawling and biting Kearns all over her body.

Moments later, she had a severe allergic reaction from the attack, started feeling sick and collapsed.

Kearns could have died from the reaction, but a stranger saw her and stopped to help.

“She got my husband to the door and she said I think this is your wife laying out in the yard,” said Kearns.

***

McCrory demands

an ad be pulled

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory says a television ad opposing constitutional amendments on November ballots is false because it leaves the impression he’s against all six referendums.

McCrory signed a letter to broadcasters demanding the ad by the group “Stop Deceptive Amendments” be removed from airwaves, and threatened legal action otherwise. McCrory wrote Tuesday he’s a vocal supporter of a crime victims’ amendment and backs three other questions.

The ad’s narrator says “every former governor” recommends voting no on “the constitutional amendments Raleigh lawmakers put on the ballot this fall.” McCrory has spoken against two amendments, which the ad highlights indirectly.

“Stop Deceptive Amendments” spokesman Justin Guillory calls the ad accurate and clearly referencing the amendments McCrory opposes. The group now has a new ad featuring a retired judge.

***

Company contributes

to hurricane relief

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. – 84 Lumber is giving back to those who have been impacted by Hurricane Florence.

The building materials supplier donated $10,000 to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, along with $500 to Religious Community Services in New Bern, N.C.

The company also partnered with BLS Trucking to donate a 53-foot-long tractor trailer for the collection and transport of water, clothing, cleaning supplies, dog food and other necessities to New Bern, one of the hardest-hit areas.