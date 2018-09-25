Board of Elections preps for election day

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Elections Assistant Chassidy Brewer and Board of Elections Vice Chair William Bullard go through making sure each slip from the machine matches the excel sheet with the correct information on it. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Elections Assistant Chassidy Brewer and Board of Elections Vice Chair William Bullard go through making sure each slip from the machine matches the excel sheet with the correct information on it. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Board of Elections Chair Hal Culberson feeds the machine as part of the logic and accuracy testing. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Board of Elections Chair Hal Culberson feeds the machine as part of the logic and accuracy testing.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Elections has begun its testing process for the upcoming election.

On Tuesday, Director Dell Parker, Elections Assistant Chassidy Brewer and the board consisting of William Bullard, Hal Culberson, Diana Johnston and William Purcell performed the logic and accuracy testing on all voting equipment to be used in the 2018 Primary Election.

For the logic and accuracy testing, 36 ballots are filled out at random and put through the machines. There are results run for all 10 precincts, early voting, absentee voting, subliminal votings, and provisional voting to cover all the bases for elections.

Each candidate has been given at least one vote to make sure that they’re being marked and there are ballots that are under-votes and over-votes to make sure the machine handles them correctly.

Once the machines have had the ballots run through the votes are counted and put on a sheet of paper. The paper is then gone over with an excel sheet that has the results from the ballots.

The testing is one of the many ways that the board prepares for elections and makes sure that all equipment is running correctly before the general election.

In each machine is also a card that gives a digital copy of the results that will be used for the mock election Parker will have with the State Board of Elections on Oct. 4.

The mock election will be treated as if it was election night and the results from the logic and accuracy testing will be used. The results, the excel sheet, the slips and the ballots, will be stored and kept in case in the future someone comes back to question the machines or the process.

“We try to cover every scenario the could pop up on election day,” Parker said about the process.

After the process is done everything is cleared out for election day. When election day comes the machines will print out a slip with all zeros on it showing that no votes had been cast.

The card will also be installed and a seal with the precinct number placed over where the card is so that precinct officials will know if the card has been tampered with if the seal is broken.

Voters can register by Oct. 12 to vote in the upcoming election and, those who wish to partake in absentee voting send in a request by Oct. 30.

The general election will be on Nov. 6 with One-Stop early voting starting on Oct. 17 and going through Nov. 3.

The One-Stop early voting will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the week following the new House Bill 35 just to see how it will work in the county. The upcoming election will also most likely be the last time One-Stop offers a Saturday vote day, according to the new law.

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Elections Assistant Chassidy Brewer and Board of Elections Vice Chair William Bullard go through making sure each slip from the machine matches the excel sheet with the correct information on it. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1__DSC6662.jpg Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Elections Assistant Chassidy Brewer and Board of Elections Vice Chair William Bullard go through making sure each slip from the machine matches the excel sheet with the correct information on it. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Board of Elections Chair Hal Culberson feeds the machine as part of the logic and accuracy testing. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1__DSC6645.jpg Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Board of Elections Chair Hal Culberson feeds the machine as part of the logic and accuracy testing. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1__DSC6647.jpg