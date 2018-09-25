Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Aberdeen Road reported the the police department Friday that when she came back to her home after evacuating a window had been broken and a screen door was damaged. Nothing was reported to be missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sigma Street reported the the police department Friday that unknown persons had broken into the residence and stole several items after coming back from evacuation. The items taken were a pistol and gun lockbox totaling at $235. There was no reported damage to the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Deerfield Circle reported the the police department Saturday that someone had broken into her vehicle and stole a pair of $800 Ray-Ban sunglasses. There was no reported damage to the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Main Street reported the the police department Sunday that unknown persons had kicked in the front door and rummaged through the residence. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — Laundry Express on Aberdeen Road reported the the police department Sunday that someone had broken in by causing $300 damage to a window. The suspect damaged a video game arcade machine and a coin arcade machine and took around $700 in coins from the two machines.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Third Street reported the the police department Sunday that unknown persons had entered his shed through a window. A Smith and Wesson revolver valued at $380 was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Plaza Road reported the the police department Sunday that when he returned from evacuation he noticed that someone had damaged the door and entered the apartment. The suspect took a 55-inch TV and a 60-inch TV totaling $3,500.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Marston Road reported to the sheriff’s office Thursday that someone had taken a Ruger revolver valued at $400 from the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Marston Road reported to the sheriff’s office Thursday that unknown persons had taken a Rossi revolver valued at $190 from under the victims pillow in the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Beta Street reported the the police department Friday that someone had removed a Glock 9mm pistol and 2 magazines totalling $400 from a closet in the residence. There were no signs of forced entry.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of First Street reported the the police department Friday that unknown persons had damaged the front passenger door of her vehicle while it was parked in the driveway of the residence.

Drug violation

LAURINBURG — Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Elantra Friday on Blues Farm Road at 401 for expired registration. When officers made contact with the driver, 23-year-old Kiera Flynn of Woodpecker Lane, the smell of marijuana was present. Flynn told officers she was in possession of marijuana and on a search of the vehicle officers found six grams of marijuana, a marijuana grinder and cigars.

Flynn along with her 21-year-old passenger Brittany Jernigan were both cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Flynn was also cited for having an expired registration.

LAURINBURG — Police officers responded to a noise complaint on Saturday on Cooper Street, locating a Nissan Pathfinder playing loud music. Officers made contact with John Fitzgerald McCoy, 46, of South King Street and discovered a gram of marijuana and a half of gram of MDMA.

McCoy was charged with possession with intent to manufacture and deliver MDMA, maintaining a vehicle from controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was given a $17,000 bond.

