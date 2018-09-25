Woman wanted for armed robbery

LAURINBURG — A warrant is out for the arrest of a Laurinburg woman after an armed robbery.

Shaquana Bethea, 32, is wanted for a robbery that happened Saturday on Lees Mill Road. The 68-year-old victim of the crime told police that Bethea was over at the residence asking for money (and) when he said no, she called two people who arrived at the residence and entered at gunpoint.

The two people began demanded money from the victim, then one held the victim at gunpoint while the other rummaged through the bedroom. The suspect found $200, took the money and left.

The victim could only identify Bethea and she is wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon.