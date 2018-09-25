Man steals from his grandmother, ends up in jail

LAURINBURG — A 23-year-old Laurinburg man was arrested after allegedly stealing and cashing checks from his grandmother.

On Friday, the 66-year-old victim reported to police that her grandson, Brandon Dale Holcomb, had taken two checks from her, then signed and cashed them at local convenient stores.

Warrants were obtained for Holcomb’s arrest and, on Monday, officers observed him around South Pine and Vance streets. When officers approached him, Holcomb fled leading the officers on a short foot chase before he was finally captured.

Holcomb was arrested and charged with uttering a forged instrument, obtaining property by false pretenses, attempted obtaining property by false pretenses, two counts of forgery of an instrument, two counts of forgery of endorsement, misdemeanor larceny, two counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods and two counts of resisting a public officer.

He was given a $75,000 bond and placed in the Scotland County Detention Center.

