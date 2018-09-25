STATEBRIEFS

Feds: Man made

bomb threats

RALEIGH (AP) — A man is charged by federal prosecutors with making bomb threats to city government buildings in North Carolina.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office said 53-year-old Michael Dexter Brodie was charged Thursday with mailing bomb threat hoaxes to Raleigh City Hall and Durham police headquarters.

According to the indictment returned Sept. 6, the threats were sent in May and June.

A federal magistrate ordered a public defender appointed for Brodie and scheduled a hearing for Sept. 25.

***

Prison guard accused

of possessing drug

RALEIGH (AP) — Authorities have arrested a North Carolina correctional officer after she was found with 85 strips of a prescription drug used to treat people who have become dependent on opioids.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports N.C. Department of Public Safety says 25-year-old Sequinta Shaquan Alston of Raleigh was arrested at the state prison for women on Thursday. The department said she is charged with possession with intent to sell or distribute a Schedule 3 drug.

Invidior Inc., which makes Suboxone, said the strips with the drug on them are put under the tongue.

Alston is jailed on a $10,000 bond and has been ordered to stay away from any Department of Public Safety property. It’s not known if she has an attorney.

***

Fried food preview

is coming soon

RALEIGH (AP) — If you’re hankering for a Krispy Kreme burger or deep-fried Oreos and just can’t wait for the North Carolina State Fair to open next month, here’s a temporary fix.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports fair officials are holding their first “Taste of the State Fair” in four cities across central and eastern North Carolina this weekend. The fair begins on Oct. 11.

The event will be held in Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and Greenville. Selections will be available from food trucks to sample for free when buying advance tickets to the fair, but the food can also be purchased separately without buying fair tickets.