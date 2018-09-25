Message from St. Andrews’ president

I’m pleased to report that classes on the St. Andrews University campus will resume on a regular schedule beginning Monday, October 1, 2018. Students may return to campus on Sunday, September 30, 2018, and meal service will begin with breakfast on Monday morning. All faculty and staff are expected to return to work on Wednesday, September 26, 2018.

While electrical power has been restored to the St. Andrews campus, air conditioning is not yet operational but is being serviced so that it will be working on or before Sunday when students are permitted to return to campus.

Although power has been restored to both sides of campus, there are several areas of the campus in which considerable work must be done before they can be brought back on line. Specifically, the buildings that received the most damage and still require the most work are the Morgan-Jones Science Center and the Belk Student Center. It will take several more days to dry them out sufficiently before power will be turned on to these buildings.

Faculty offices and classrooms in Morgan-Jones will be reassigned temporarily to other locations on campus. On Thursday of this week, a mobile kitchen will be delivered to campus and installed so that meals can be prepared and food service relocated while the kitchen and cafeteria are being renovated. The arts studios in the Morgan Liberal Arts building also were damaged and still require significant clean-up and repair.

It is important to know that the Morgan-Jones Science Center, the Belk Student Center and the art studios will have limited use until such time as their clean-up and repair have been completed. More information about progress being made in

these areas and specifically about classroom and office reassignments will be provided before the resumption of classes on Monday, October 1st.

As required, to make up missed class days and continue to support student learning, the Fall term schedule has been modified. Classes will be extended for two additional weeks running through December 14, 2018, with exams scheduled for the week of December 17-21, 2018. There will be no Fall break on October 11-14, 2018.

The start of Spring Semester 2019 has been moved one week later, with new student orientation to be held on January 14-15, 2019, and classes for Spring Semester will begin on Wednesday, January 16, 2019. Baccalaureate Services will be held Friday, May 10, 2019, and Commencement on Saturday, May 11, 2019. A revised and more detailed calendar will be posted to the website in the next several days. I commend the St. Andrews physical plant staff; many faculty, coaches and staff members; and our contractors for their hard work over long hours during the worst of the storm and in its aftermath. We still have a great of deal of clean up and repair work to be done and some areas of the campus will not be in use for several more weeks, but we are making a remarkable recovery given the amount of damage caused by hurricane Florence.

I also want to extend a special thank you to our alumni, the Laurinburg community and many friends who demonstrated their support with financial gifts, prayers and acts of hospitality beyond measure. Further updates and important information will be posted on our website, through social media and our use of campus-wide email between now and the resumption of classes on Monday, October 1, 2018.

Paul Baldasare