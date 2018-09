LAURINBURG — According to City Clerk Jenny Tippet, the curfew for Laurinburg has been lifted as of 5 p.m. today. County Manager Assistant Travis Allen reports that the county curfew still stands but may be lifted soon. County curfew was changed on Friday to go from midnight to 5 a.m.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]