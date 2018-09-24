Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Barnes Bridge Road reported to the sheriff’s office Friday that someone had broken into the residence by kicking in the back door causing $300 damage. The suspect then stole $500 in loose change from the residence.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of McFarland Road reported to the sheriff’s office Saturday that unknown persons had broken into the residence by removing underpinning. The suspect then took a chainsaw and various tools totalling $350. There is a suspect in the case.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Leisure Road reported to the sheriff’s office Saturday that someone had broken into the home by kicking in the backdoor. Items taken from the home included a two 50-inch TVs, two tower sound bards, a Playstation Four and two Playstation games totaling $2,380.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the sheriff’s office Thursday that someone had used their debit card number and obtained $75 from the account.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — A man was robbed of a $200 cellphone on Crestline Road when another man came up to him and took the phone out of his hand. There is a suspect in the case.

Shooting

HAMLET — A resident of Quicktown Road reported to the sheriff’s office Sunday that someone had shot into the residence to entice fear. A spent 9mm round was found at the scene and a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun was taken from the residence. There is a suspect in the case.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — James Rierson, 36, of Marsh Road, Laurel Hill, was given a criminal summonds Thursday for cyberstalking.

LAURINBURG — Allen Mintz, 28, of Dillon Drive was arrested Saturday for failure to appear. He was given a $20,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Mike Alvarado, 43, of Bluebird Lane, Laurel Hill, was arrested Saturday for simple assault, injury to personal property and communicating threats. He was released on a written promise to appear.

