Disaster relief fund established

The United Way of Scotland County has announced the establishment of the United Way of Scotland County Disaster Fund in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. The fund is designed to address unmet, immediate, short-term needs of Scotland County residents who are experiencing a loss due to a disaster beyond their control. Campbell Soup Company has provided grant money, allowing the organization to launch the program and begin serving the community immediately. The United Way will be working with other community agencies to identify the greatest needs in the community and hopes to provide replacement clothing and hygiene products, food, unsalvageable household items and temporary housing, through donations received. To donate, contact the United Way of Scotland County at 910-276-6064 or [email protected]

