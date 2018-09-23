Board of Education gets more in-depth look at report card

LAURINBURG — The Board of Education met Sunday for their monthly Committee of the Whole meeting looking closer at the state report cards for each school.

The meeting went more in-depth with the state’s report card and listed goals that the schools are hoping to achieve and plan to work towards. There was also a presentation given to the board at how the district is doing with both drop-out rates and graduation rates.

Scotland County several years ago has the highest drop out rate within surrounding counties and last year had moved to the lowest. In the schools for the 2017-2018 year, there were 24 drop-outs. The school found that many of the drops outs were in 10th or 11th grade though there were a few in 9th and 12th.

The official results on the drop out rate will be released by the state in October.

The graduation rate was also at an all-time high with 87.1 percent of students graduating. Scotland County schools was higher than Clinton, Columbus, Cumberland, Hoke, Richmond and Robeson counties.

For more in-depth of the Committee of the Whole meeting look in Tuesday’s print edition of the Laurinburg Exchange.

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]