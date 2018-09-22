Florence regroups as Tropical Storm Kirk; slim chance for Carolina repeat

According to meteorologists with The Weather Channel and AccuWeather, Tropical Storm Kirk developed Saturday morning about 450 miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. They expect Kirk will track quickly westward over the next few days far from land.

Kirk is the renamed cousin to Hurricane Florence, which made landfall at Wilmington last week, stalled over the Carolinas and then moved northward before spinning back out to sea. It has since turned south and now moves in a westward direction.

Some intensification is possible this weekend, but vertical wind shear may increase next week possibly limiting additional strengthening.

In an 11 a.m. update on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said Kirk was moving west at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward from the center up to 35 miles to the northwest.

There were five named storms in the first two weeks of September, three of which became hurricanes – Florence, Helene and Isaac.